BATE-2 vs Ruh Brest-2 live streaming free: preview, prediction

BATE-2 – Ruh Brest-2. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (April 3, 2020)

In the third round of the reserve league of Belarus on Friday April 3 there will be a match “BATE-2” – “Ruh Brest-2”, a forecast for which we propose further.

BATE-2

BATE rather uncertainly started a new championship. For the first two matches, the team earned only one point. In the opening match of the current championship, Borisov tied with Energetik-BSU (1: 1), after which they suffered a crushing defeat from Slavia (2: 4). I must say that, taking into account the last season, this is the first BATE defeat in the last 15 matches.

“Ruh Brest-2”

“Rukh” started more successfully in the current championship. In the first round, the Brest team defeated Energetik-BSU (3: 0), but in the second match the team failed to continue the winning streak and lost to Dynamo Minsk (0: 2).

Statistics and personal meetings

BATE won at home 11 of their last 15 matches in their home arena.

In both matches , Rukha in the current championship played a prediction “both will score – no.”

Forecast

BATE class is still higher than its rival. The team is more experienced, and performs very successfully at home. In our opinion, the owners should win this match.