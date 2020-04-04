BATE Borisov vs Rukh Brest live streaming free: preview, betting tips

BATE Borisov vs Rukh Brest live streaming free

BATE – Ruh Brest. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (April 4, 2020)

BATE – “Rukh” Brest: the victory of the hosts?

In the third round of the championship of Belarus on April 4, BATE in the match with Rukh will try to win the first victory in the current championship – we made a forecast for this meeting.

BATE

BATE has become the main disappointment of the start of this season. The Belarusian Grand and, in combination, the most titled club in the country lost both of the opening matches of the championship. In the first round, he unexpectedly devastatedly lost to Minsk “Energetik-BSU” (1: 3). Then the Borisovites did not work on the mistakes and lost to Slavia with a score of 1: 2.

After two rounds, “loaves” in the standings in 14th place with a goal difference of 2: 5.



Ruh Brest

“Rukh” will debut in the Higher League of Belarusian Football this season. Both starting matches of the team from Brest turned out to be ineffective and as a result, two opposite results were recorded. First, “Rukh” quite unexpectedly beat the local “Dynamo” in Minsk with a score of 1: 0, and then at home with the same result lost to “Energetika-BSU”.

So far, “Rukh” is in ninth place, they have three points in the asset, the difference in goals scored is 1: 1.

Statistics

Predictions of “total over 2.5” and “both will score” went into both matches of the BATE in the current championship.

BATE won 17 of the last 20 matches in the championship in their native arena.

In both matches of Rukh in the championship the bet “total less than 1.5” played.

Forecast

It should be noted that after two consecutive defeats at a party BATE finally returns to its native arena, where at one time it beat even recognized European giants. Of course, there are problems in the defense, but after the starting failure, the coaching staff must draw conclusions. But the level of attack of the “loaves” is noticeably stronger than that of the “Rukh” .

Our forecast is the victory of BATE with handicap (-1.5) for 2.08 in BC 1x.