Bathing in sea-foam dog became an Internet star

German shepherd named Dante, who is jumping happily when she covers sea foam, has become an Internet star. It is reported by the Daily Mail , citing the Instagram of the owner.

The social network has published a video where Dante is bathing on the ocean beach in gold coast in the Australian state of Queensland. Shepherd covers the sea foam, and she happily jumps and not in a hurry to get out of the water.

It is worth noting that this video evoked response from the users. Many began to write what they fell in love with a shepherd, and they were curious to know the continuation of the story of her swimming in the ocean.

“This love of sea foam is just incredible,” wrote one user.