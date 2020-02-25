BDSM fun turned into a tragedy: convicted pair, involving in depraved games of their children

Fans of the BDSM subculture are found not only among the stars of show business, but also among representatives of other, more mundane professions, such for example as truck drivers.

One of the representatives of the profession, told the canadian publication the Toronto Sun.

According to him, a few months ago in Canada was extradited former London trucker who confessed that he repeatedly raped his 13-year-old stepdaughter and another girl.

In BDSM orgies attended by his girlfriend and her three young children.

“A sexual predator and his then wife were members of the BDSM lifestyle, associated with mutual sexual contact between themselves and sometimes with other adults in pairs. Three children (two girls and a son) knew about the BDSM lifestyle of the parents and were involved in an Orgy with his stepfather and mother”, — said lawyer Jennifer Gibson.

It is noted that the stepfather forced two other children to hold the daughter while he raped her. He also forced his stepson to commit sexual acts against his sister.

The girl was pregnant by her stepfather. On the sixth month of pregnancy she had a miscarriage, the child she buried. After that, the violence against stepdaughter convicted paedophile stopped.

All happened about 15 years ago, now the children grew up and were able to finally file a complaint against their would-be parents.

The attacker had already served seven years in prison for crimes against older kids, now he faces the responsibility for the younger stepdaughter. The children’s mother also was brought to trial for sexual violence against minors and distribution of child pornography.

