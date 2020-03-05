Be saved by using condoms: residents of several countries are struggling with the coronavirus in an unusual way

The spread of coronavirus in the world not a little frightened townsfolk, who began to fight infection by all available means, including condoms.

So, residents of several countries put an intimate product on the fingers in order not to touch the dirty buttons on the Elevator, writes The Sun.

Reports that the shelves with the condoms in the stores were empty, began to come from all over the world. One of the wearer Facebook in Sydney, Australia wondered what happened to such necessary products.

To this the woman answered that, the Network appeared “ridiculous” the tendency to wear condoms on your fingers and so to call the Elevator.

“Condoms sold in Singapore due to the coronavirus, because the people use condoms as a protective measures when touching the Elevator buttons in houses and other buildings, “commented the situation on Twitter, one of the residents of Singapore.

According to Reuters, the Chinese Pinduoduo website (PDD.O) the condoms are in the top ten most popular products sold.

At least “heavy” situation exists in Australia: due to the spread of the coronavirus residents began panic buying toilet paper. The situation has forced the country’s largest network of grocery stores Woolworths Group to limit sales to no more than four packages in one hand, according to Reuters.

Panic adds and messages in social networks. Users share photos of empty shelves and overloaded grocery carts and the messages themselves have noted the hashtags #toiletpapergate and #toiletpapercrisis.

Another shopping chain Costco has restricted the sale of eggs, milk, disinfectant products and soap. And Coles Group Ltd for several weeks locates in stores ads, which reported on the shortage of disinfectants for hands and linen.

Local authorities are trying to convince citizens that any developments the country will not face shortage of essential commodities. The panic fueled by the various episodes. For example, in one of the supermarkets of Sydney, the police arrived on a call, but local media reported that it had cordoned off the shelves with toilet paper.

It is also reported that the Japanese started to buy toilet paper and napkins in Britain, the residents decided to stock up on disinfectants for hands and food for Pets.

