“Beat” the record: Britney Spears said that running a hundred yards faster than Usain Bolt

American pop-singer, 38-year-old Britney Spears on Wednesday, March 26, surprised the subscribers, a statement that ran 100 meters in 5,97 seconds. About this scandalous star wrote in the Instagram, put up a photo of the stopwatch, writes Page Six. This result is 4 seconds better than the world record, the Jamaican athlete and nine-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, who in 2009, in Berlin, ran the same distance in 9,58 seconds.

About the fact that now the world record holder is Usain Bolt, Britney reminded one of the users. The second mentioned that the statement of the Spears can’t be true because she broke her leg less than two months ago. However, fans still began to praise the singer.

In social networks, of course, there are memes on this topic.

Spears deleted the post, and the new published on the next day, explained that I was just kidding.

Note that this Britney shared a quote by the writer-socialists Mimi Zhu, which proposes to redistribute wealth, and also received a dose of ridicule.

