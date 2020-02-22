Beaten and buried in snow: Russia’s teenage sadist almost killed an 11 year old boy

In the Russian town of Kandalaksha, Murmansk region investigating an extremely violent crime. It happened on 21 February. 15-year-old was beaten and tried to strangle 11-year-old schoolboy. The child lost consciousness and the boy is a sadist, thinking that he had dealt with the victim section the victim and buried it in the snow.

The boy unconscious in the snow found a passing adult. The child in the ambulance was taken to the hospital. The doctors say that now the patient’s life is not in danger, but he was saved only by a lucky chance.

Sadistic’ve already established that the teenager was arrested. As reported by Telegram-channel 112, the boy claims that so tried to stick up for his younger brother and avenge the school of resentment.

It is noteworthy that earlier the teenager had to communicate with the investigator. Two years ago, the young man confessed to the murder of 8-year-old child that allegedly threw him into the river. Responsible the student is not attracted in view of young age and suspected mental disorder. After the incident, the teenager spent a month in a psychiatric hospital. In the same year, the young man suspected in the brutal beating of a homeless man, but to prove the guilt of failed.

We will remind, earlier the Russian Balashikha was found murdered 15-year-old schoolgirl. On suspicion of a crime detained her age, a pupil in the parallel class. And in the Ulyanovsk region young man killed with an ax grandmother, grandfather, mother, and younger brother and sister.

