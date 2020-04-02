Beautiful and bold: the 45-year-old Victoria Beckham was photographed for the cover of gloss (photo)

45-year-old designer and former singer Victoria Beckham has shared in Instagram pictures taken for the magazine Vogue Mexico. The wife of former footballer David Beckham admitted that he wasn’t sure whether this should be done during a pandemic coronavirus. But still decided to risk and distract its users from the sad thoughts.

In the photo, which was taken in new York a few months ago, the mother of four children posing in seductive poses and looks great. Fans in the comments assured Mrs Beckham that the world is now, more than ever, need beauty. So her post is highly relevant.

View this post in Instagram I didnt know if I should post this or not. A cover that was shot in what now feels like a different reality and time. I had so much fun shooting for @VogueMexico in New York a few months ago with the most incredible team. I hope that our creative industries can keep playing their part in allowing all of us some momentary escapism and inspiration as we live through these unprecedented times. I hold the memory of this shoot day with great happiness and so I decided to share it — and Vogue Mexico have made sure you can download the April issue for free x I hope you enjoy it. x Thank you to @Patti_Wilson @OrlandoPita @FulviaFarolfi @anlestudio @claudiavaldeza @nowopenvic. x VB Publication from Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) March 30, 2020 at 9:40 am PDT

