Beautiful be banned: women in isolation began to take the trash out in holiday dresses

Forced to stay in isolation for pandemic coronavirus, women all over the world rushed to take the trash out in festive costumes.

Your photos doing this they started to post in the closed Facebook community Put Your Bins Out in Your Ballgown (“Take out the trash in a ball gown”), writes “Lenta.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

The Creator of the group, which have already entered more than 12 thousand people, Angie Emrys-Jones told the story of her appearance: she bought a beautiful dress, but because of the quarantine are unable to wear it to a scheduled event. Dressed in new clothes, Angie took out the trash and shared pictures with their friends who supported her idea.

The trend began to gain popularity after it was attended by British TV presenter Amanda Holden. Posted in her Instagram account the video she’s taking the trash in a pink Maxi dress and beige sandals with heels. In the description below the video, which was viewed more than 497 thousand people, she added hashtags #BallgownBinsOut and #GlamForYourBinman.

Comedian Alan Carr (Alan Carr) published a clip where he takes out the trash in a shiny jumpsuit and orange wig. Another lady shared a photo in a wedding dress, another one to pose in red dress with black stripes with a garbage bucket in his hands. In addition, some subscribers will have published photographs that they vacuum the room in formal attire.

The newspaper reminds that in March locked up in the house, the women decided to spend the quarantine in wedding dresses and described the sensation. Trend asked one of the wearer Twitter Curtis Sittenfeld, uploading a picture on which she sits at dinner with his children in a white wedding dress. Her post became viral and received over 240 thousand likes. The other ladies were inspired by her picture and also began to dress up in wedding dresses in isolation.

