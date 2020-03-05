Beautiful sablistka Harlan the first of Ukrainians became the prototype of the Barbie doll (photo)

Ukrainian fencer-sabre fencer Olga Kharlan received a wonderful gift on March 8. Mattel, which has been producing the world famous Barbie dolls, has released a new series dedicated to its 60th anniversary and international women’s day, and the prototype of one of the instances has become our compatriot.

As said Olga, a child she had her Barbie, but she never thought it would be released a doll made in her image.

We will note that Harlan was one of ten athletes, which got its own smaller copies. Among them is world champion athlete Dina Asher Smith, the long jumper. Malaika of Mahambo, captain of the national team of France of football Amandine Henry, the former first racket of the world, Naomi Osaka and other.

We will remind that last year the Ukrainian, which is the Olympic champion of Beijing 2008, won gold medals in the world championship in Budapest and the European championship in Dusseldorf. Now 29-year-old native of Nikolaev, a six — time world champion and the eightfold champion of Europe.

