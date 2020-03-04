Beauty ritual: how to use eyebrow powder

Accessories for makeup. Photo: unsplash.com

To give proper shape and structure the face of the girl resort to many tools. In recent years, the market of cosmetic products, a host of new tools to care for the eyebrows.

One of them is the eyebrow powder that copes well with correction. This tool will give the face expression.

Eyebrow powder, a relatively new product on the market and not all are familiar with it. It will help to make them more three-dimensional without excessive brightness.

If you are the owner of a thick and vivid eyebrows, you powder will not do. It would be superfluous and eyebrows it will be to look vulgar and unnatural.

For those whose eyebrows are far from ideal, it will be a real lifesaver, because with powder you can correct a number of shortcomings.

For a start, make full make up removal.

Often in sets, together with the eyebrow powder is also a special brush and wax. Using the brush, draw lines, without sharp lines. Or draw the outline with a pencil whose color slightly darker than the powder.

If you think that the brushes are quite a lot of powder, shake off a little better. To make an extra couple of strokes easier than to remove the color saturation.

Gently wipe a cotton swab to clean the remnants of the powder, which is out of circuit.

As brow powder, it is possible to use eyeshadow. Legit it is important that the shade was fully opaque.

Eyebrow powder perfect for day, but using a darker tone and contrast pencil can be stronger to emphasize the shape of the eyebrows. This option would be appropriate for evening makeup.