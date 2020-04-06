Became aware of the condition of the hospitalized Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister may soon be discharged from hospital because his health is improving. Status policy was announced by member of Parliament Robert Genrika, reports Reuters.

“He will stay in the hospital as long as necessary. But I heard that Johnson’s condition has improved,” he said. Genric also expressed the hope that the Prime Minister will return to work as soon as possible.

The day before, on 5 April, it became known that the Prime Minister was hospitalized on the advice of the attending physician. It was noted that Johnson symptoms of coronavirus persist after ten days after the test gave a positive result.