Became aware of the condition of the hospitalized Boris Johnson

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Стало известно о состоянии госпитализированного Бориса Джонсона

The Prime Minister may soon be discharged from hospital because his health is improving. Status policy was announced by member of Parliament Robert Genrika, reports Reuters.

“He will stay in the hospital as long as necessary. But I heard that Johnson’s condition has improved,” he said. Genric also expressed the hope that the Prime Minister will return to work as soon as possible.

The day before, on 5 April, it became known that the Prime Minister was hospitalized on the advice of the attending physician. It was noted that Johnson symptoms of coronavirus persist after ten days after the test gave a positive result.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article