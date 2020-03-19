Became known nominees for the Fourth National film award “Golden Dzyga”

To the ceremony “Golden Dziga 2020” remained more than a month, so the organizers of the prize announced the list of nominees. The pandemic coronavirus the results announcement will be held online on April 28. Who claims to be a award – see news.

March 19, a new round of voting for the winners of the “Golden Yuly 2020”, which runs until 8 April. This is reported by the organizers on the official website. Now presents the nominees for the film award, which will compete for the prestigious statuettes.

Interesting

“This year was very fruitful and rich in high-quality Ukrainian cinema. Our cinema becomes the brand – what we sought for so long becomes a reality. On competition of the Fourth National film award “Golden Dziga” was filed 88 films, each of which deserves attention, because the Academy was extremely difficult to choose the nominees,” said Executive Director of the Ukrainian Academy Anna Macuk.

“Golden Dziga Vertov 2020”: the list of nominees

The prize of spectator sympathies

“Let’s dance” (directed by Alexander Berezan)

“Forbidden” (Roman Brovko)

“Zakhar Berkut” (Ahtem Seitablaev, John Winn)

“The reunion” (Valentin Shpakov)

“Clara and the magic dragon” (Oleksandr Klymenko)

“Cool, 1918” (Alexey shaparev)

“Swingers 2” (Andrejs Ekiza)

“Fokster and Max” (Anatoly Mateshko)

“The price of truth” (Agnieszka Holland)

“I, you, he, she” (Vladimir Zelensky, David Dodson)

Best film

“Volcano”

“Gutsulka Ksenya”

Home

“My thoughts are quiet”

“Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo”

Best Director

Nariman Aliyev (“Home”)

Roman Bondarchuk (“Volcano”)

Lukich Antonio (“My thoughts quiet”)

Best art Director

Kulik, Margaret (“My thoughts quiet”)

Odudenko Vladlen (“Zakhar Berkut”)

Odudenko Vladlen (“Home”)

The best scenario

Valery Kalchenko, Lukic Antonio (“My thoughts quiet”)

Marysia Nikitiuk, Aliyev Nariman (“Home”)

Alla Tyutyunnyk, Daria Averchenko, Roman Bondarchuk (“Volcano”)

Best cinematography

Ilkiv Vadim (“Volcano”)

King Yuri (“Zakhar Berkut”)

Anton Fursa (“Home”)

Best music

Grigorov Roman, razumeiko Elijah (“the History of the winter garden”)

Kulikova Margarita (“Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo”)

Lunev Svyatoslav (“Portrait on the background of the mountains”)

Polyansky, Timur, freak-cabaret Dakh Daughters (“Gutsulka Ksenya”)

Best song

“M-mermaid,” freak-cabaret “Dakh Daughters” (“Gutsulka Ksenya”)

“Pass” Okean Elzy (“Zakhar Berkut”)

Stool, Freel & Eduard Attack (“Man with a stool”)

Best actress

Vitovskaya-Vantsev Irma (“My thoughts quiet”)

Dalek Christina (“Volcano”)

Lushchik, Barbara (“Gutsulka Ksenya”)

Best actress of the second plan

Verenich-Irina Ostrovskaya (“My thoughts quiet”)

Ekaterina Molchanova (“Gutsulka Ksenya”)

Nataliya Sumska (“Black crow”)

Yatsenko Larissa (“Home”)

Best actor

Lidagovskiy Andrew (“My thoughts quiet”)

Seitablaev Ahtem (“Home”)

Sergey Stepansky (“Volcano”)

Best male role of the second plan

Bilyalov Ramsey (Home)

Zhdanov, Victor (“Volcano”)

Vitaly Salii (“A Steep 1918”)

Best documentary

“The man with a stool”

Panorama

“Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo”

Best animated short film

“Love”

“Petrovka-Requiem”

“The umbilical cord”

Best visual effects

Golub, Alex (Hutsulka Ksenia)

Vasily Goncharov (Zakhar Berkut)

Shilnikov Artem Ovcharenko Dmitry (Foxter and Max)