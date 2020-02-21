Became known voting rules in the final national selection for Eurovision-2020

The organizers of the national selection for the Eurovision song contest-2020 published voting rules in the final, which will take place on February 22. Detailed information can be found on the website eurovision.stb.ua.

As in the semifinals, the fate of the tour in Rotterdam will solve the total score of the judges ‘ evaluations and the results of voting of spectators. And spectator points will be crucial if multiple contestants have the same amount of points.

To cast your vote for your favourite artist, the viewers have to send SMS with his serial number to the number 7766. In addition, you can vote with the help of mobile applications “Teleportal”. Per participant will be counted only one SMS from one telephone number or one vote in the app.

On stage the participants will be released in the following sequence:

KRUTь Jerry Heil Go-A David Axelrod Khayat Tvorchi

The sequence number is the ID for voting, the start of which the host will give after we are all participants. All the songs of the finalists of the national selection you can listen to here.

According to bookmakers, Ukraine after the semifinals has dropped to 20th place.

The international song contest Eurovision-2020 will take place on 12, 14 and 16 may 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Earlier was presented the slogan contest, logo music shows and design stage and announced the names of presenters. Ukraine will perform in the second half of the first semi-final, which will be held may 12.