Became known, when will decide the fate of Eurovision-2020

The Netherlands has decided to ban public gathering of more than 100 people because of the pandemic coronavirus. At the same time, preparation for Eurovision-2020 continues as planned, and there were no decisions to cancel the tender.

As told the mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb in an interview with RTV Rijnmond, the fate of the Eurovision song contest will be known in early April – 5-6 in number. At this time the organizers have to mount the stage and a decision will be made before the start of construction.

“My last day is the moment when we begin to build the stage. This day needs to be clarified: will host the Eurovision song contest or not. We have two options: EBU and AVROTROS (Dutch broadcaster) can make the decision to hold or cancel. But it’s too early,” – said the mayor.

At the moment, training is going according to plan, all participating countries have submitted their songs.