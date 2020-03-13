Became known, when will decide the fate of Eurovision-2020

The Netherlands has decided to ban public gathering of more than 100 people because of the pandemic coronavirus. At the same time, preparation for Eurovision-2020 continues as planned, and there were no decisions to cancel the tender.

As told the mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb in an interview with RTV Rijnmond, the fate of the Eurovision song contest will be known in early April – 5-6 in number. At this time the organizers have to mount the stage and a decision will be made before the start of construction.

“My last day is the moment when we begin to build the stage. This day needs to be clarified: will host the Eurovision song contest or not. We have two options: EBU and AVROTROS (Dutch broadcaster) can make the decision to hold or cancel. But it’s too early,” – said the mayor.

At the moment, training is going according to plan, all participating countries have submitted their songs.

As previously reported, the organizers of the song contest daily monitoring the situation with the spread of the coronavirus. The European broadcasting Union has experience in emergency planning. He always has a backup plan. Among the possible options:

No change – Eurovision-2020 will be held as scheduled

No audience, arena – Limited number of audience / no audience (in the arena)

There is no audience, the television Studio – Broadcast Eurovision in the TV Studio without an audience

National stream – each country will broadcast a song from his city

Transfer – with a number of possible options

Cancel – this option is not considered

Let us recall, the Eurovision song contest-2020 due to last year’s winning singer Duncan Lawrence will be held in the Netherlands. The host city was selected by Rotterdam. The semi-final concerts will take place may 12 and 14, and the destiny of the main trophy will be decided on may 16. The third wave of ticket sales starts on March 26.

According to the results of the draw Go-A will become the participants of the first semifinal of the song contest, which is scheduled for may 12. Ukrainian participants will take the stage in the second half of the show.