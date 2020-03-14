Became known, who received the award Women in Arts 2020 in the literature

Thursday, March 12, Kyiv hosted the award ceremony of Women In Arts, which was founded by the organization “UN Women in Ukraine” and the Ukrainian Institute.

The victory in the nomination “Literature” got writer Oksana Zabuzhko “for the art of speaking the truth.” About it writes “Buklod”.

Among the finalists was also Sofia Andrukhovych, Catherine Babkin, Marianne Kijanowska and Gasca Shiyan.

The composition of the expert Council in the category “Literature” included Irina Baturevich, Eugene Stasiewicz, Oksana Schur, Sofia Celiac. Expert jury: Rostyslav Semkiv, Andrei Kurkov, Kateryna Kalitko.

It was also determined the winners in 5 nominations:

Visual arts – Lada Nakonechna

“Music” – Savranenko Alena (alyona alyona)

“Theatre and film” – Natalia Vorozhbit

“Cultural management” – Julia Sinkevich

“Cultural journalism, criticism and research” – Daria Badior

By the way, last year’s award winner Women in the Arts in the category of “Women in literature” became Ekaterina Kalitko.

The ceremony of Women In the Arts takes place annually in March in the framework of the art week HeForShe Arts Week.

National prize is organized to support and facilitate the professional development of women in the arts and culture of Ukraine. Another objective of the prize is the fight against gender stereotypes and addressing inequality.