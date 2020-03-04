Became known, who will play a major role in the new “Gossip girl”

Emily Alyn Lind. Photo: instagram.com/emilyalind

Last summer, the network appeared the information that the streaming service HBO Max is working on restarting the famous series “Gossip girl.”

Note that since the events of the new series will take place eight years after the finale of the original series and talk about the new generation of teenagers and actors in the tape are new.

As noted in the publication Variety, one of the main roles in the new history approved 17-year-old American actress Emily Alyn Lind. On account of its movies “the secret life of bees”, “the November Christmas”, “John. Edgar”, “Beautiful people,” “Movie 43,” “the haunting in Connecticut 2: shadows of the past” and other projects. In the series Emily will play a girl named Audrey.

Fans of the series already noted the resemblance with actress Blake lively: “it seems that specifically looking for the same type, like the lively”, “of Course, there are some common features”, “blonde Again” — shared his impressions of users on the Network.