Became known, who will play the Vesemira in the new season of the Witcher series from Netflix

Danish actor Kim Bodnia, known for the TV series “Killing eve,” has joined the cast of the second season of “the Witcher”, which became the most successful premiere on Netflix.

As reported on the service page in Twitter, Bodnia will embody the Vesemira – the oldest and wisest of wizards that help Geralt. After the massacre at the kaer Morhen Vesemir vowed to protect the surviving warlocks.

Introducing Vesemir: Kim Bodnia will play the Continent’s oldest and most experienced Witcher in Season 2 of #TheWitcher. pic.twitter.com/HAmYciZ5K4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 28, 2020

Earlier, Netflix announced the new cast of the second season of the series.

Shooting the new season started February 12, and the premiere is scheduled for 2021. The Creator of the series, writer Lauren Hissrich plans to remove a total of seven seasons.