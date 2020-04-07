Became known, who will replace Habib in battle with Ferguson on a private island (photos)

The head of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) Dana white called the name of the fighter, which will replace the Russian Habib Nurmagomedov (28 wins, no defeats) against American Tony Ferguson (25 wins, 3 losses) in the UFC 249.

“The contract for the fight signed and will be 100% shown live on ESPN from some point on earth! Tony Ferguson against Justin Haiti (21 wins, 2 losses) live on 18 April in a fight for the interim belt at lightweight, “wrote white on Twitter.

Officially the venue for the fight yet to be announced. “I’m in one or two days from being able to rent a private island. Now created all the necessary infrastructure, and I will begin to hold international fights. I can’t collect all the foreign fighters in the US, so they will fly to this island, and there we will organize the fights. On April 18, the UFC comes back, “—said white in an interview with TMZ.

Also the head of the UFC said that the winner of the battle of Ferguson — Haiti do meet with Habib, who holds the title of champion in the lightweight division. This fight will take place roughly in September.

