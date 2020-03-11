Because in the fashion industry, Naomi Campbell travels in a protective suit, glasses, gloves and mask…

Из-за коронавируса Наоми Кэмпбелл путешествует в защитном костюме, очках, перчатках и маске...

After Sharon stone had to be monitored for symptoms of coronavirus in order to get to a party in honor of his own birthday, the British supermodel Naomi Campbell published in Instagram photo, showing in what form she now travels the world. Fearing to be infected by the coronavirus, 49-year-old Naomi is dressed head to toe in a hazmat suit, plastic goggles, latex gloves and a mask.

Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon

The supermodel also always carries a disinfectant which wipes all surfaces in the plane which touches. Last summer, Campbell has posted a video which showed how she does it. On the background of recent events, the movie became a blockbuster.

Black Panther also for reasons of hygiene do not use blankets, which give passengers the business class, but carries with it its own fleece blanket. “Safety first”, — says the model.

