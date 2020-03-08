Because of coronavirus entry into Northern Italy is completely closed: where to now will not allow tourists

In the North of Italy in connection with the epidemic of the coronavirus quarantine. Restrictions will apply from 8 March to 3 April in 23 provinces.

The quarantine zone will include all 12 provinces of Lombardy and of the province of Parma, Piacenza, Rimini, Reggio Nell’emilia, Modena, Pesaro, Urbania, Padova, Treviso, Alessandria and Asti. Measures to spread to popular tourist Venice and Milan, reports La Repubblica.

The movement in the provinces will be limited to: entry and exit in regions is possible only for good reasons. In the quarantine zone will not operate museums, schools, theatres and cinemas, ski resorts. Demonstrations and other mass actions is forbidden. Employers are encouraged to provide leave for workers.

Shopping malls and stores will only work with 6 to 18 hours from Monday to Friday. Bars and restaurants will be able to work if ensure that visitors can be on distance in meter from each other.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte explained the measures that the virus is spreading around the country and the need to “protect grandparents” who are in the risk zone.

As of March 8 in the world recorded nearly 4 thousand new cases of infection with coronavirus COVID-19, there are 106 165 patients. Victims of the disease become 3594 person. At the same time, 59 942 persons were recovered.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, Italian politician Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the Democratic party of Italy, had contracted the coronavirus COVID-19. 54-year-old politician made the video confirmed that the analysis gave a positive result, so the next few days will have to spend in quarantine.

