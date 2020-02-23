Because of the coronavirus Armani will show the new collection in an empty room

The legendary couturier Giorgio Armani, received at the end of 2019 award for outstanding achievement in the field of fashion and design, intends to hold a fashion show their collections in Milan without an audience. The reason — the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 that has engulfed Italy.

“Because of the status of the coronavirus in the country, Mr. Armani decided that he wants to ensure the wellbeing of all its guests, not allowing them to visit crowded places”, — stated in the message edition of Vogue.

However, representatives of the fashion house said that the live broadcast of the show, which will be held in the empty hall, will be available on the website and in social networks of the brand.

Note, in Italy for the last time, it was confirmed 34 new cases of infection COVID-19, and the total number of cases reached 113 people.

At the moment, the government of Italy isolated 10 cities. People are forbidden to leave their municipalities, and the entrance is also closed. Suspended public events sports, cultural, recreational and religious nature.

In particular, the Opera house La Scala announced the cancellation of all performances from Sunday evening, February 23, due to the spread of coronavirus, said the Agency ANSA.

The emergency order also closed “Brera” is one of the city’s largest art galleries. The Directorate led the visitors, the Agency said.

As reported by “FACTS” in Italy because of the epidemic of the coronavirus canceled matches of the 25th round of the football Italian League (Serie A). In particular, will host the match between Atalanta and Sassuolo.

