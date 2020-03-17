Because of the coronavirus canals in Venice are much cleaner (photo, video)

In the epidemic of the coronavirus can be found and their positive side. For example, in Italy, where there is the most serious in Europe flash COVID-19. Thus, the canals in Venice in the absence of the tourist crowds have become much cleaner. Residents of the city, which is usually crowded with visitors, publish social video and photo, which shows that the water of the Venetian canals is surprisingly transparent, and practically no traffic on them is not. Allowed to float only slightly ACTV water buses and service vehicles.

photo Facebook VENEZIA PULITA

