Because of the coronavirus canals in Venice are much cleaner (photo, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Из-за коронавируса каналы в Венеции стали намного чище (фото, видео)

In the epidemic of the coronavirus can be found and their positive side. For example, in Italy, where there is the most serious in Europe flash COVID-19. Thus, the canals in Venice in the absence of the tourist crowds have become much cleaner. Residents of the city, which is usually crowded with visitors, publish social video and photo, which shows that the water of the Venetian canals is surprisingly transparent, and practically no traffic on them is not. Allowed to float only slightly ACTV water buses and service vehicles.

Из-за коронавируса каналы в Венеции стали намного чище (фото, видео)photo Facebook VENEZIA PULITA

Из-за коронавируса каналы в Венеции стали намного чище (фото, видео)

Из-за коронавируса каналы в Венеции стали намного чище (фото, видео)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article