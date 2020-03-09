Because of the coronavirus cancel a major sporting event that is known

The epidemic of coronavirus COVID-19, with the beginning of the year killed over three thousand people, and got to the world of sports. And if earlier for major sporting events fully covered stands for spectators, both at the stage of the biathlon world Cup in the Czech Nove mesto, but now intend to move on to more drastic measures.

And yet everywhere we hear the talk about holding the largest sporting event — the Olympic games in Tokyo — without an audience, some tournament organizers and even decided not to take a sin and refuse to carry them out. In particular, “injured” women’s world hockey championship, which was to begin in Canada on March 31 (the only time female planetary championship of provodilas 2003 due to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome “SARS” in China) and is already scheduled for this week prestigious tennis tournament in American Indian wells.

As you know, the coronavirus rages in Northern Italy, which games of the Series And held without spectators. However, this has not prevented Cristiano Ronaldo to “shake hands” with imaginary fans of Juventus before the calendar match against inter.

Ronaldo greeting his fans with an IQ above 10pic.twitter.com/DQnqNv7DAV — Anuculé (@MessiShoots) March 8, 2020

It is noteworthy that the bookies already appreciate the possibility of the cancellation of a number of key sporting events in the epidemic. According to their forecasts, in the first place jeopardy — Euro 2020, which will be held in 12 different cities. This is followed by the summer Olympics, followed by Champions League and Europa League.

