Because of the coronavirus Denmark has closed all schools and sent on paid leave…

Because of the epidemic of the coronavirus has already been recognized by the who pandemic, Denmark has closed all educational institutions in the country including nurseries, schools, universities. As reported Reuters, said at a press conference, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Government employees sent on paid leave. Employees from the private sector encouraged to work from home.

Prohibited mass actions in the closed premises with the participation of a hundred or more people.

The government will also allocate about $ 20 billion to provide companies with tax incentives during the crisis.

Thus Denmark became the second country in Europe after Italy, who took so drastic measures. The confirmed number of people infected in Denmark is currently 340 people. This figure is growing rapidly. Deaths in the country yet was not.

