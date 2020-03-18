Because of the coronavirus granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice broke off the wedding

The pandemic coronavirus granddaughter of the British Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice has cancelled his wedding to Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi planned, as previously reported by the Palace, on 29 may. Beatrice is very upset with the decision, but “there is no alternative”. It was expected that the wedding will be held in the chapel in London’s St. James’s Palace, and followed by a reception in the garden of Buckingham Palace. At the celebration were invited 150 guests. Many of them had to come from Italy, being the relatives of the groom who is the son of an Italian count. In this country, as you know, has now developed the worst situation COVID-19 throughout the European Union.

Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed the cancellation of the wedding party in the garden for the safety of guests. Regarding the marriage decision is pending. Will take into account recommendations of the British government. English media reported that Beatrice and Edoardo initially considered to be married, not arranging a Grand opening — in the narrow circle. But then decided to postpone the wedding for next year.

British media believe that this is a bad sign. Wedding 31-year-old Princess Beatrice of York and businessman Edoardo-who announced their engagement in September proshlogo year, previously had to be postponed twice. First her father, Prince Andrew, was involved in a scandal because of his ties with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In connection with a tarnished reputation, Andrew has been decided to confine the ceremony is not comparable with the wedding of the younger sister Beatrice Princess Eugenie, which was celebrated in October 2018 in Windsor and stream which was conducted live.

Then the wedding got moved again because cousin Beatrice, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that abdicate the Royal prerogative. After that, all the attention of the press and the public was riveted to these events, so spending the wedding was inappropriate. And now in the way of unlucky Beatrice stood pandemic.

