Because of the coronavirus Israel and Sweden not attend the meeting of heads of delegations of the Eurovision song contest

The representatives of Sweden and Israel because of the coronavirus will not take part in the meeting of heads of delegations of the Eurovision-2020, which every year in mid-March, is held in the host city of the competition.

Wiwibloggs writes, the European broadcasting Union has imposed a travel ban on its employees until March 13, 2020 in connection with the threat of the spread of coronavirus. The ban was introduced after one of the employees of the EBU contracted the coronavirus in Switzerland.

In particular, the restriction applies to Executive producer of Eurovision young Ula Sanna, for which the contest in Rotterdam will be the last on this post.

Also Israel will not attend the meeting of heads of delegations in Rotterdam in connection with the recommendation of the Ministry of health of the country to avoid overseas travel if they are not urgent.

It is noted that although the news may seem alarming, the organizers of the song contest daily monitoring the situation with the spread of the coronavirus. As previously reported, the European broadcasting Union has experience in emergency planning. He always has a backup plan.

Let us recall, the Eurovision song contest thanks to last year’s 2020 winning singer Duncan Lawrence will be held in the Netherlands. The host city was selected by Rotterdam. The semi-final concerts will take place may 12 and 14, and the destiny of the main trophy will be decided on may 16.

According to the results of the draw Go-A will become the participants of the first semifinal of the song contest, which is scheduled for may 12. Ukrainian participants will take the stage in the second half of the show.