Because of the coronavirus ninth episode of Star wars, and the Cold heart 2 appeared on digital platforms ahead of time

In connection with the coronavirus and quarantine in many countries, the Disney Studio decided to support isolated themselves spectators and has released the ninth episode of “Star wars” on all digital platforms early.

As reported by justjared, also for three months before it became available on the streaming service Disney+ cartoon “Cold heart 2”.

Note that both projects have become billionaires in the world hire. And the Disney cartoon “the Cold heart 2” became the highest grossing in history.

As previously reported, James Gunn has released a list of movies that you can watch on quarantine.