Because of the coronavirus obituaries in an Italian newspaper is 10 pages instead of one (video)

Из-за коронавируса некрологи в итальянской газете занимают 10 страниц вместо одной (видео)

In the social network Twitter has a video which clearly shows and it is terrible what is happening in Italy, where there is the most serious in Europe, the outbreak of coronavirus. In the daily newspaper L’eco di Bergamo Bergamo (located in one of the most affected in the country regions — Lombardy), obituaries, who previously held one and a half strips, now fill ten pages.

Such dramatic changes have occurred in just one month. The man, who spoke Italian, leafs in front of the camera Newspapers — first for 9 February and then for March 13.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Italy now exceeds 1,800 people. The number of infected people is close to 25 thousand. The hospitals are overwhelmed. “It’s not a wave. It’s a tsunami,” says Dr. Roberto Rona from the Department of intensive therapy clinic of Monza.

Authorities urged people to stay home and keep the quarantine.

