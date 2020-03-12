Because of the coronavirus premiere of fast and Furious 9 was postponed for a year

The ninth part of the franchise “fast and furious” was another victim of the pandemic coronavirus. Because of the rapid spread of the disease at Universal Studios decided to postpone the premiere of the action once a year, informs edition Variety.

Since the cinemas in countries such as China, Italy and South Korea are closed for quarantine, release now “fast and furious 9” it would be commercially disadvantageous. The new date for the start of the film in American theaters is scheduled for April 2, 2021.

The producer of the franchise and one of its key actors VIN Diesel has already stated that he considers the transfer of the premiere of a disappointment, but stressed that the health of the fans is still a priority. “Even though we know how frustrating when you are forced to wait a little longer, a key consideration for this step was the safety of everyone,” he said.

Recall that the pandemic coronavirus has postponed the world premiere of the new part of the James bond film “007: No time to die”, the sequel to the animation “Rabbit Petrik” and the second part of the horror film “the Quiet place”. Ukrainian cinema has also suffered from anti-epidemic measures – the ban on mass events has forced distributors to postpone the hire of a drum “cleanup” and “Pulse”.