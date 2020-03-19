Because of the coronavirus Queen Elizabeth refused to accept the Emperor of Japan (video)

After Princess Beatrice was forced to cancel his wedding because of the pandemic coronavirus indefinitely postponed an official visit to London of the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito (who ascended the throne last year after the abdication of his father Emperor Akihito) and Empress Masako. As is officially announced by Buckingham Palace, the decision was taken after consultation with the governments of UK and Japan. “Her Majesty the Queen has agreed that in the circumstances, is scheduled for spring 2020 state visit of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan to great Britain should be postponed”, — said in a brief statement.

Queen to abolish their public events in recent days continued to give private audience in the Palace. However, in the afternoon of 19 March, Queen Elizabeth II will travel to Windsor castle, where they will stay until at least the end of the Easter period and may linger even longer. Her departure will occur a week earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, on the situation of the pandemic in favor grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth — princes William and Harry. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle addressed the nation via Instagram, urging all to unite in the face of danger. “Now we need each other as never before. We need each other for the sake of truth, for the support and in order to feel less alone in this period, which can be scary. In the world there are so many people who right now need support who work tirelessly to cope with this crisis behind the scenes, on the front lines or at home…” , — they wrote.

And Prince William has recorded a video message urging to raise funds to help charities that support those who are experiencing difficulties due to the outbreak of a new disease. He noted a special ability of Britons to remain United in difficult moments.

Meanwhile, in a school with older children, Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince George and Princess Charlotte, from Friday, March 20 canceled classes. The children will continue their learning at home.

The @NatEmergTrust has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Find out more https://t.co/aWvQCNUvdD pic.twitter.com/YaftXRtiWW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 18, 2020

