Because of the coronavirus Ukraine and other developing countries will be a disaster — bill gates

Thursday, March 19, the American billionaire bill gates, who with his wife has actively and generously funded important medical research, answered questions of users of the popular Reddit website about pandemic coronavirus. The Microsoft founder has a right to, since earlier he had publicly warned about a new deadly virus. In particular, gates stated that in the fall of 2018 in an exclusive interview published by “FACTS.”

We decided to give bill gates communicating with users Reddit concerning the coronavirus in the form in which he himself published them on the web — without any cuts. Billionaire and philanthropist described the publication this way: “31 question and answer about COVID-19: my thoughts on what to do now about other problems.”

“Yesterday I once again took part in communicating with users Reddit, the project Ask Me Anything (“Ask me anything” — Ed.). As usual, there were many smart questions that provided an excellent opportunity to discuss the pandemic and what to do to prevent the next.

Here is a transcript of all the questions I could answer (slightly shortening some of them), along with my answers. Intends to continue to share your thoughts about COVID-19 and then, using all my social networks. In the meantime, be healthy and continue to wash your hands!

— That the current crisis bothers you the most? And that gives hope?

— The current phase of the pandemic is characterized by a large number of cases of infection in rich countries. Using the right steps, including testing and social exclusion, which I call the quarantine for two to three months, rich countries will be able to significantly reduce the level of infection. I worried about economic damage, but a lot more I was worried about the situation in developing countries (Ukraine applies to developing countries — Ed.), which may not provide the isolation at the same level, as do rich countries. They also have a much lower level of medicine.

— Can you explain briefly what you can do, many Americans to help other Americans at this stage of the crisis?

It is very important to respect the quarantine in your particular community, in your environment, but it will allow us to significantly reduce the rate of spread of the virus and mono to get back to normal life. Many of us, for example, health workers show heroism today, and we should support them in every way. And we should all remain calm, although the situation is definitely unprecedented.

— Is there even a small chance that the 18-month period of the vaccine will be able to cut down?

— Very good question. Now are six or even more research on vaccine development. Some use new method, RNA. But he hasn’t been tested. We have to create a lot of labs that will simultaneously develop in different methods despite the fact that we know beforehand – not all of them will work. We will need literally billions of units of vaccine to protect the world. But any vaccine requires verification. Physicians need to be assured that it is safe and effective. For example some of the existing influenza vaccines can not enter the elderly. The first units of the new vaccine will be administered to health workers and the so-called “critical workers”, i.e. people who work in extremely important fields for society. If all goes well, it could happen sooner than 18 months, but neither I nor others do not want to give you false hope. Therefore, we are cautious and call a period of time — a year and a half. But the work on vaccine development is in full swing.

— I wanted to ask the same question, but not about vaccines and medicines. Able to provide effective treatment.

— These drugs will appear much earlier vaccine. Ideally, they will help to reduce the number of patients needing intensive care, including artificial respiration. Our Foundation has developed a special program that allows you to track the most promising ideas and use all the power of the pharmaceutical industry. And I am hopeful that this is sure something happens. This may be the antiviral drug or serum of antibodies. Or something else. While the main idea is to use blood or rather plasma of those who recovered. It may contain antibodies that protect the person from infection. If it works, we will receive the fastest method of protection and medical treatment of those who are in critical or serious condition.

— As a teacher, what can I do for my students, especially for students from families with low income with no access to computer technology? I am concerned that a long quarantine will have a negative impact on their studies. And sending by e-mail stimulus drawings and even images of seals will not help.

Is really a big problem. The schools seem to remain closed the next few months. I am impressed by the creativity shown by many teachers, trying to teach remotely. And I would like to thank them for this work. But I know that not everyone has that opportunity. In the network there are some very good online resources that can help — Khan Academy, CommonLit, Illustrative Mathematics, Zearn, and Scholastic. Comcast and other Internet providers are developing special programs to help solve this problem. Microsoft and other companies that produce computer equipment, are working to increase the number of available computers, laptops, tablets. But you are right, unfortunately, suffer most in the current situation, students from poor families. And we must help them by any means.

— What do you think about the responsibility of China for a pandemic? Can evaluate her on a 10-point scale?

— After January 23, when they realized how serious the situation is, the Chinese have done effective work. They provided a strict-isolation. Of course, this has created many difficulties for those who turned them in quarantine. But they managed to stop the spread of the virus. Other countries followed their example. The measures taken in different countries differ from each other, but the basics are the same everywhere — a combination test and isolation. And it is obvious that this combination works. This is our only method of struggle before the advent of vaccines.

— How do you think that the pandemic is over, what should be our first steps as a global community to better prepare for the next pandemic?

— I talked about this more in 2015. We need to accelerate significantly the process of creating diagnostic tools, drugs and vaccines. Such technologies already exist, but they need the right investments. Therefore, all countries should work together on this issue. We have created a model of how it should be arranged — CEPI. This Coalition of innovation and epidemic preparedness. It is already something done in terms of creating new vaccines, but we now see the need to raise this work to a much higher level. Individually, one do not.

— Why do you think the governments of most countries of the world were not ready, although personally you and other experts warned them about such situations?

No one can exactly predict when and where there will be a new virus. However, we do know that it will happen, and that it will be either a mutated influenza virus or another respiratory virus. There was no financing. We have created CEPI, but her work was funded only by our Foundation and Wellcome. Then they began to allocate funds Norway, Japan, Germany and the UK. But it was only a fraction, considering what was going to happen. We are preparing for the possible wars or fires. The need to understand this all. The time has come to seriously prepare for epidemics. The good news is that our research in the field of biology and Microbiology enable us to create diagnostic tools, drugs and vaccines. Just need to build a reliable system of response to natural epidemic diseases.

— I, like you, live in Seattle. It seems to me that here the number of tests conducted on the coronavirus has not increased. And the number of infected people in our state compared to other States increases. The reason is lack of testing or failure to comply with the rules of isolation?

Alas, testing is still not organized in the United States. Hopefully in the next couple of weeks the government will establish a website where any American can find information about how to take the test at home or in a medical facility. While all are a bit confused. Specifically in Seattle the University of Washington daily by thousands of tests. But there is no single national system, locating and tracking the results. And it is extremely necessary to understand specifically where and from whom they contracted a new patient. Exactly where need to tighten quarantine. South Korea did a great job in this direction. Every case is tracked in a digital format.

— Read the report of the Imperial College of London COVID-19, as well as their explanation for what is happening in a historical context. They argue that, if nothing is done, die 4 million Americans. If you use the strategy of social distancing, die 1.1 to 2 million Americans. But if you close all on strict quarantine for 18 months, dies only a few thousand. Do you agree with these figures? If you agree, then there is at least some justification to the fact that our authorities still have not introduced the quarantine across the country?

— Fortunately, the report of which you speak used the negative model. That’s the theory. In practice, we see the example of China. There is the most infected. And she carried out the most extensive testing. And it gave the result. They managed to stop the spread of the virus. Model Imperial College does not meet this experience. Any model is only as good as objective data you put into the calculations, working on it. I like the model created by the Institute of disease modeling, who founded our Foundation.

— Testing standards COVID-19 seem extremely unfair. Everything is done in favor of the rich and celebrities. First test, for example, professional athletes, and even when they have no symptoms. Do they belong to the category of critical employees or are part of the health care system? And it’s not just athletes. There are more actors, Actresses, etc. etc. And here’s the reverse side. In Kaiser, Washington, you’ll take a test just in case, if you have temperature below 38.5 degrees, you will suffocate and can’t stop dry cough. But even in this case, the test results have to wait five days. How so it turns out that even during a pandemic COVID-19, with which the government seems to be obliged to fight by all means, the rich and famous get special treatment? Maybe there is a reserve tests for “important people”? Does it seem hypocritical to say the common people that they should think in such a situation of social need and not to demand too much from our health care system at the time, like the rich and famous to get what you want?

— We really need to do a testing system democratic. And the creation of a website, which I have said will help to do it. I am sure that testing needs to be done in 24 hours. And it is quite possible, many countries have achieved this. But priority groups are needed. Only criteria should be different. The first priority group health care workers. The second group is the elderly because they are most at risk. I think in the next couple of weeks, we will be able to meet the demand for tests. But we need a clear unified system of testing.

The Netherlands chose a different way of dealing with the coronavirus. They do not impose a full quarantine. On the contrary, contribute to its controlled distribution in order to accelerate the generation of natural immunity in humans. What do you think?

The only effective method known to us today, is social distancing, that is quarantine. If this is not done, the disease will spread instantly, the percentage of infected people will soar, and your hospitals will be overcrowded. To avoid this, you need a quarantine. If some countries don’t do this, the rest of the country will be forced to be completely isolated from it. I think Netherlands will eventually take the same measures as other countries.

— Your thoughts regarding chloroquine or gidroksihlorohina?

— Many drugs are currently being tested for effectiveness. The one you called, one of them. But its effectiveness has not been proven. If it really works, we will need adequate supplies in the near future to give the drug to those most in need — patients in critical condition. Also coordination is needed therapists. Everyone should know what drugs are effective and which are not. Patients should massively be given only medications that really work. In China checked some of them, but now they have the number of patients has decreased so much that this check need to move to other countries.

— How your Fund is helping to deal specifically with this pandemic? You only allocate money? Or produce drugs, the test system?

— Our Fund works with everyone who carries out diagnostics, treatment and developing a vaccine. We want to be sure that the priorities that are really the most promising development. We want to be sure that absolutely all countries will have access to the test systems, vaccines and drugs. In February, we had allocated $ 100 million. Now preparing a new large donation. In addition, the Finance group of teachers who are developing methods of teaching students remotely. But this we have already discussed today.

The Fund does anything in terms of providing systems of artificial ventilation of the lungs?

— Yes, efforts are taken large. But, since we’re talking about this issue, want to note — priority is to reduce the number of infections. Therefore, the main financing is directed on provision of the necessary number of test systems and vaccine development. And while all should understand the importance of isolation and quarantine and to take responsibility for the compliance with these measures. The only way we will reduce the number of infected, and, consequently, reduce the need for artificial ventilation. At this stage, we periodically allocate funds for emergency purchases of these systems to developing countries, primarily Africa.

— Should a public shelters or other similar places for the isolation? Yes or no?

— Most people can isolate themselves at home. But you are right, there is the category of those who can’t do it. For them, we need the state institutions. Also important is the creation of individual items rapid testing for those who will not be able to take the test at home, when this system will work in the United States at the national level.

— What changes need to be made in rules of business in order to comply with quarantine or isolation?

Is a very complex and important issue. We all understand that there are a number of sectors of the economy where workers can’t go into quarantine. We all need every day drinking water, electricity, Internet in the end. We need to restock products, disinfectants and personal hygiene, medicines. First you should create an effective system of emergency delivery of supplies. The second is to clearly define the list of enterprises, which can not be stopped. The third power in any country must quickly obtain accurate information about how are the employees involved in these areas. You need to enter the first digital certificates for these categories, and then for everyone else. Something like a personalized chip that will show people passed the test or not, when passed, gave him the vaccine or not.

— When will it all end?

— To stop the pandemic and significantly reduce the number of infections we need a vaccine. Many wealthy countries, including the United States, then cope with this very quickly if will continue to adhere to the correct measures. But with developing countries the situation is critical. Without assistance they will not be able to quickly stop the virus. Groups such as GAVI, which helps to buy for poor countries, vaccines will play a crucial role now.

— All the same. How long will it last?

— Depends on the country. China, for example, has stopped the epidemic at home. Every day they have less and less new cases. And dreams again — they have achieved this through mass testing and strict quarantine, which proves the effectiveness of this combination. The example of China shows that any country, having achieved compliance with those measures capable of stopping the virus within 6-10 weeks. Only then can you return to a normal life.

— And the second wave of the epidemic is possible after that?

— Depends on how the authorities will conduct yourself with those who will come into the country from abroad. The test can’t be cancelled for a long time. China did not. They now check everyone who comes to them. And the number of carriers of the coronavirus among this category of persons is extremely small. The control is very hard. Also behave, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore. If all follow their example, the threat of a repeat of the epidemic is negligible.

— What is the prognosis of new cases for a month, three months, six months? Is there version of what will happen when China will cancel the quarantine, and remove all the restrictions?

— I already said that in China very few new cases in recent days. And almost all of them are connected with the carriers of the coronavirus, arrived in the country now from abroad. The same pattern is observed in South Korea. If you check everyone who enters the country and immediately isolate individuals whose tests were positive, the second wave will not.

— Unable to provide any calculations, what part of the world’s population will be infected?

Again, it depends on the country. Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore acted quickly and decisively, and there are very few cases. Even in China, given its population, the percentage of infected low — less than 0.01%. Another example is Thailand. Here is the opposite. Unfortunately, the poorer a country is, the more difficult to provide quarantine and isolation. In such countries the poor live in large clusters. They are forced to work constantly to put food on the table. And can’t afford even one day off, what can we say about the forced vacation for a few weeks! In such countries the virus will spread further if you do not intervene, the world community.

— Given the negative economic effect of a pandemic, your Fund does something in addition to funding medical research? For example, the purchase of food for the poor, support of bills designed to guarantee payment for labor or financial assistance to those who have gone or will go into quarantine who have isolated themselves?

— The Fund has concentrated on creation of systems of diagnostics, drugs and vaccines. There are many other charities which I’m sure help to solve the mentioned problems. Actively help individuals. I think it is important to first establish the exact number of infected people, isolate them, find a cure and a vaccine.

— I have a friend. He is a doctor and works in a hospital, a member of the National health system NHS. Yesterday he and his colleagues are forced to work without masks. In their hospital ran out. Who is responsible?

I’m sorry to hear that. Here’s one more example of how important self-isolation. And how we need a national testing system and common database of infected and their condition, covering the whole country. Its launch will allow to avoid similar situations with a shortage of masks.

— What do you think about publishing in the New York Times of excerpts from a secret report of the U.S. government. It says that the epidemic will last 18 months and there will be several waves?

— I said — there are several models that try to predict the further course of events. The article you mentioned, based on assumptions. It ignores the real experience of China and even South Korea. So I repeat again and again — we need the mass testing and isolation. And then we will talk about other time.

But when the country opens again, do not repeat all again? Because the total number recovered is extremely small in comparison with those, who have not been to, but might be infected.

– I already called numbers. In China is infected with only 0.01% of the population, because they take the necessary measures. This goal is to reduce the number of infections to a minimum. Developed countries are able to do it yourself. Developing countries no. They need help.

— You don’t believe information coming today from China? It’s hard not to notice those numbers.

— China carries out mass testing. South Korea is also doing it. Once in January in China realized the seriousness of the situation, they began to provide full information. If we look at these figures, we can see that this is good news. The number of new cases is declining. The United States needs to urgently introduce the same system of mass testing. And then we’ll see what happens.

— What precautions should I take when I take my grandma and grandpa products?

— Thorough handwashing. This is important. Keep your distance. If you feel unwell, had a fever, had a dry cough, ask someone else to help your grandma and grandpa, until you pass the test and know the result.

— Why are we in America still have not quarantined?

— It will be introduced. It is inevitable. And in retrospect we will all then think, why this has not been done before. The sooner this measure is introduced, the sooner you will be able to reduce the number of new cases of infection.

— If our economy is to recover after all this?

— Yes, certainly. The economic impact of the quarantine will be serious. But the economy will rise when we get back to a normal life.

— How do you see the long-term strategy of combating such pandemics? Whether COVID-19 to help us adequately prepare for the next pandemic?

— I think that after COVID-19 governments and various private organizations have begun to seriously invest in preparing for such a pandemic. This will require global cooperation, because developing countries will suffer the most. I hope everyone already knew that the Virus does not recognize borders between countries.

Translation of Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS”

