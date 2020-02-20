Because of the epidemic of the coronavirus to the people of China have given a month of paid leave, — Dmitry Komarov

New 11th season of “the World upside down” (“1+1”) is devoted to China — the most populous country in the world. The author of the project Dmitry Komarov and operator Alexander Dmitriev spent nearly six months filming in China to learn the secret of the success of the Chinese people — how to create sverhrazdutoe economy, preserving its ancient traditions and values.

Dmitri confesses that he cherished the dream to make the Chinese season about ten years. But even could not imagine how interesting and unexpected it will be a journey.

“The Chinese authorities have done everything to ensure that citizens stayed at home and were provided with necessary”

— Dima, the start of the new season of “the World inside out” coincided with the beginning of the epidemic of coronavirus. You follow the situation?

— We planned the trip long ago, and aired the project came when I went to this epidemic. Of course, I in China have remained friends, we talk on the phone. By the way, they have a special panic. They say that now there is a temporary difficulties: the closure of many facilities, cafes, shops. Some even rejoice at the fact that everyone was given a month of paid vacation. After all, their vacation rental offices, and other areas. People don’t go to work, but they continue to pay salaries. The authorities have done everything to ensure that citizens stayed at home and were provided with necessary. Even people guard their yards to outsiders did not come.

My Chinese friends believe that the peak of the epidemic will occur in mid-February, and by spring the situation stabiliziruemost. They say that this virus loves the cold and the warming needs to go.

— During a trip you were in Wuhan (recall, from this city expect to be evacuated 48 citizens of Ukraine)?

— No. China is a huge country. We were a thousand kilometers from Wuhan. In this town we had no subjects. Maybe fortunately.

— How long did your trip to China?

From August last year until the end of December. Several times during this time my statement came home to Kiev. Missed the family, besides I had to adjust the installation process. We first filmed mainland China. Frankly, I have long dreamed of a trip to this country and just happy that it has finally succeeded. China is a country of contrasts, where the intertwined technologies of the future and the tradition that at least five thousand years.

— What struck you about new technology?

For example, high-tech train, the fastest in the world. He regularly transports passengers from downtown Shanghai to the international airport. Distance of 30 kilometers, the train covers seven minutes, developing a speed of 430 kilometers per hour. He can say, flies, and does not go. When you turn on the current, the train rises and levitates on a magnetic cushion.

— Being in such a train, what do you feel?

— Before the eyes of all flashed like it Express video. The most incredible sensations arise when there are trains going in different directions.

Their total speed of 860 kilometers per hour, and each pushes a stream of air. At the moment there is a loud Bang and the glass for a moment flinch. I’m already speechless for a second.

— In China there were trains, such as those that run our country?

I saw them only in areas of Inner Mongolia is an Autonomous region of China near the border with Mongolia. There’s a mixture of Chinese and Mongol traditions. At the end of our trip it was unbearably cold, the temperature reached minus 35-40 degrees. Through December of 2019 I kept thinking, “my God, how cold.”

“On a camel, who rushes at a gallop, hold very hard”

— And the snow?

— Very much. We participated in the construction of the ice town of Harbin. And do manually extracted the ice in the river. Then went to the Inner Mongolia, where he came to the great event — the festival of winter fishing. Fish in China — a symbol of prosperity and wealth. There are the holidays, when there is a massive catch. People run into the lake, the giant network, which is then the tractor reaches out across the reservoir, producing dozens of tons of fish. The fish caught this day, is considered sacred, it later sold at auction. The most expensive sold to me for fifteen hundred dollars. It was the usual Carpiquet. It is believed that this fish has magical properties.

— How do you keep warm at such low temperatures?

— A lot of warm clothes for yourself has never been worn. With the team of fishermen at night I drilled the holes to reach the network. Imagine the ice, the open space, the air temperature is minus 37 degrees and wind. I was a professional clothing for extreme cold weather, but had to be warmed and in a local way. Wearing a sheepskin coat made of genuine sheepskin, which weighs about 10 kilograms, a fur hat, special boots with natural fur and insoles heated. There was a period when we were working in Inner Mongolia and rented a car. Five days running car never! Understand, if do it, have already can not.

— What is the most memorable during the trip?

— It was very much interesting. For example, I learned to ride camels in the North who endure the cold of minus 40. We had a choice — to reach locations from the Yurt, where we lived, by car or by camel. The guide said it was close. I think I’ll try the camel. Dressed in the traditional costume of the Mongols, the Chinese — long, very beautiful, coat from sheepskin, top — cloak of wolf skins.

Agreeing to go, I didn’t know that it is seven kilometers. I admit, at the fifth kilometre I just didn’t know what to do: the fifth point falls off the camel rushes gallop on it to stay hard. At some point I hugged a camel for hump with the thought: “my Dear, hold me”. And here we skip the scarf on the neck down, the glove is pulled off, arm and neck will not feel. Hug a camel and think: “Lord, why am I doing this?”

“Dried worms on the market of folk medicine are ten thousand dollars per kilogram”

— You don’t have to resort to traditional medicine, which is famous for China?

— It at us it is considered unconventional, and there is just the opposite. Treatment with chamomile flowers is the most traditional method, which for five thousand years. I was in the market of traditional medicine, its scale is staggering. A hypermarket on seven floors, where they sell absolutely everything: roots, herbs, incense, worms.

Are dried worms that cost more than ten thousand dollars per kilogram, and tangerine peel of a special variety that cost five thousand dollars per kilogram. The prices are just fantastic but people buy. For example, tree mushrooms for 20 thousand dollars for one copy. Sold dried animals — frogs, snakes, crocodiles. Make a decoction of the clutches of the crocodile, and it helps to get rid of the cough.

Martial arts in China paid great importance

— A frog from what?

— The frog is a beauty and skin. They are Packed in nice wooden box, where they lie in special recesses. I brought a box of these as a gift to his wife. However, her first reaction was mixed.

Traditional medicine the Chinese prefer not to use it?

— Some members of the older generation have never been to pharmacies. One of the secrets of longevity of Chinese sports. People each morning in the cities come charging at six in the morning. Usually it takes place on the waterfront or in the parks. Basically, it’s those over 60. I saw 82-year-old grandmother sits with a jump into the splits! We spoke with seventy years of Chinese, the secret of youth is that every day he hangs upside down, and then sings and dances.

— Was the complexity of nutrition?

— In every village there is a supermarket with a huge selection of products. Each of them is necessarily an aquarium with live fish, shrimp, lobster, giant king crab. There — frogs and turtles. There are places, a La samovar. You sit down at a table in the middle of which, as a rule, gas stove or niche for coal. The waiter pours fresh coals, covering them with lattice.

Bring fresh meat, vegetables, mushrooms, put the coals on a pan, pour the broth, and you yourself can make yourself soup — hence the name “samovar”. The standard menu includes more than a dozen ingredients, starting with lettuce and ending with different types of beef, lamb or fish. A lot of mushrooms and plant foods. There is a separate free stand with sauces and chopped salads. Everything is fresh and inexpensive. It’s not just a diet, but a whole process.

The Chinese love to eat, they have a very rich menu. Them I liked the kitchen. Mostly, of course, is that soups, meats, vegetables. The country had gone through many difficult periods, including a famine. China is now a successful, well-fed, but the usual greeting of the locals remains the same. We ask upon meeting: “How are you doing?” and in China: “have you Eaten?” For them it means that life is good.

In some restaurants, the visitor can cook their own meals

— It is true that during the trip you lost 10 pounds?

— Yeah, and try to this weight is not increased. Especially a lot of dropped in December, when the body accustomed to extremely low temperatures. Besides, I’m hooked on Chinese tea, drinking three to five liters a day. Tea “Puer” — natural power. Drink three liters hours and eight to ten not going to sleep. Pressed tea “Puer” is highly valued in China. We found the package — 357 grams of tea, 60-ies, which cost 130 thousand dollars. I tried the tea cost $ 13 thousand and $ 20 per package. Honestly, the difference is impressive.

And what kind of tea you brought home?

I bought two “pancake” in 2004 at $ 50. This price is considered a big success. Tea drinking in China — a special ritual. Ever the first brew is not drunk, green tea brewed five to seven times. The first brew just merges into the trash is cleaning tea. The most delicious is the tea brewed for the third time.

