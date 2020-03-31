Because of the pandemic, the world championship in athletics postponed for a year

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Из-за пандемии чемпионат мира по легкой атлетике переносится на год

World Championships in athletics, which was scheduled to be held in Eugene, Oregon (USA), 6 through August 15, 2021, postponed for a year. This is stated in the statement of the International Association of athletics federations.

“Everyone needs to show flexibility and compromise, and we are now working with the organizers of the world championship in athletics in Oregon, to designate a new date in 2022 for our world Championships in athletics,” said sports associations.

There had also supported the appointment of a new date for the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2021 because this will allow athletes to gain time for a return to training and competition.

In addition, the Association of athletics talks with the Federation of Commonwealth Games and European Championships, regarding the postponement of the competition.

The previous world championship in athletics held in Doha from 27 September to 6 October 2019.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article