“Become closed in a little box”: Max Barsky gave a Frank interview

Ukrainian singer Max Barskih gave a Frank interview to the channel “rumor”. In it, the actor spoke about loneliness, about life in Los Angeles, and how influenced his work relationship with his father.

On the eve of his tour, the artist met with the blogger and TV presenter Raminas Achakzai in the Studio, which held a rehearsal of his concert programs. During the break, singer and TV presenter managed to record an interview in which Max admitted that alone.

Analyzing different interview different artists, both modern and past, and those who have died from overdose of drugs, you can see that it is all poor people, who are trapped glory. Or not all, but most. And so I analyzed myself and thought, “Okay. I want to succeed, and I generally go through life and do what I do – why? Because I love it or because I’m trying to get away from loneliness? Or I think if I get it or I will order what I always wanted to be, I become happier?” I myself answer this question, no. I’m not that person.Happiness is something that comes from within us. This is the prism through which we see the world”, — said the artist.

The question Remini Eshakti does lordly to achieve fame in the US, the popular singer said:

Since childhood I had dream to achieve global success. On the one hand there is the ambition to achieve this goal, which was from childhood, on the other hand I think am I ready to stake their personal lives, to stake the time. The key word is personal life because it all starts. The more popular you become, the more you can surround people are not entirely sincere and honest, the more people you have, the more you become closed in a little box and be alone. And plunge into depression.

The actor added that in America it is easier to conduct everyday life, as it there is not so know as at home.

Los Angeles and America is the place where I feel normal, human. Which does not have a certain status, which does not have a plume that can afford to go buy in a store toilet paper and not to be photographed. This is a fairly expensive city. There you can quickly and easily spend money, but also easy and they can earn. There is paid labour and, consequently, high costs, high taxes. The main thing there is to find the right company, their people. This is a fairly good and positive city, all friendly. You find yourself in the atmosphere of the resort. There from Monday to Sunday something going on: events, parties, hangouts. One day a friend who, I think, knows everyone in Los Angeles, was invited to the party. When I arrived, I saw her approach and she introduces me to her friend, standing with his back to me, he turns around, look, and this is Asher,” notes Barsky.

Reflecting on his personal life and what inspires him to write songs, Max Barsky told about the children’s injuries related to his own father, with whom, according to the artist, they were separated by a huge chasm.

A strange moment has occurred on shootings of the clip “February”. Father came, and after a huge number of years we first stood face to face. I realized that I have not experienced such emotional discomfort, and during each pause, went far into the pavilion, where I was just pouring tears. Like, I have no hard feelings, I understand and accept him the way he is, but childhood traumas left…”— said the artist.

