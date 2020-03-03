Bees secretly staged in a residential house is a giant beehive with 45 kilos of honey (photo)

Пчелы тайно устроили в жилом доме гигантский улей с 45 килограммами меда (фото)

In Richmond (us state Virginia), bee has secretly built a giant hive inside a residential apartment building. Representatives of the company Virginia Wildlife Management and Control reported that they received complaints about departing from ventilation bees. This apartment is pretty much empty, so insects had not noticed before.

According to the Charlotte Observer, was that the ceiling above the living room lived a thousand bees. “We’ve done in the ceiling hole with a diameter of 1.8 meters, and then expanded it, and a beehive all is not ended,” — said the owner of the company rich Perry, who admitted that at first faced with a case when the bees have settled in such an unusual place inside the house.

Apparently, the insects lived in the apartment for about two years. Length of the hive was 2.5 meters. It could accommodate from 100 to 150 thousand insects. However, fortunately, it has not been completely settled. Comb remained up to 45 kilograms of honey. However, only about nine pounds were fit for eating.

Bees transported to a safe place.

