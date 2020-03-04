Before the occupation of foreign territories, the Russians sometimes learn from the neighbors compatriots

By Maria Batterbury

Перед оккупацией чужих территорий россияне иногда учатся на соседях-соотечественниках

A resident of the Kursk region secretly dismantled private home of a neighbor until he was caught by the police.

This is stated on the website of the Moi of Russia in the region.

Returning from a long trip, the owner of a private house in Solntsevo district found that his house is almost demolished. The man went to the police. The thief turned out to be Russians living in the next street. Within two months he got into the yard of a neighbor and dismantled his house. Stolen the malefactor materials used for construction on the site to save.

The thief was afraid to dismantle the house next to his, so his choice fell on a home, located a few blocks away. In addition, it was known that the owner went on a business trip. To allay the suspicions of the neighbors, the attacker said that helps the house owner in his absence. On this incident an inspection is carried out for the decision on excitation of criminal case.

