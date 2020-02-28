Began shooting the Comedy “Stars in exchange”!

At the Studio FILM.UA solemnly crashed saucer in honor of the start of filming the family Comedy “Stars in exchange”! Engaged in film production KINOROB (FILM.UA Group), together with Secret Service Entertainment Agency.

The leaders of the Ukrainian film industry and show business have teamed up to give the Ukrainians to the new 2021 family Comedy in which mild raises very important issues of human relations and true values.

In the lead roles of the film, viewers will see the two real stars of domestic show business: Olga Polyakov and Jiji (Michael Thomas). As for the other actors, the creative team of the film keeps the suspense and tell you later.

Distributor of the film in Ukraine was FILM.UA Distribution together with “Cinemania”.