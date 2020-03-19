Began testing a vaccine against mers – the who

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Началось испытание вакцины от коронавируса, - ВОЗ

The world health organization declared the beginning of tests of a vaccine against coronavirus SARS-Cov-2. The corresponding statement published on the page who Twitter.

“The first vaccine trials started, just 60 days after the transfer of the genetic sequence of the coronavirus. This is an incredible achievement,” — said the head of the organization Tedros Aden Hebraicus.

He also urged all countries “to take a holistic approach to slowing the transmission COVID19”.

“This approach saves lives and saves time in the development of vaccines and treatments,” added Hebraicus.

