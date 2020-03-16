Begin shooting the second movie “Ilovaysk 2014”

Work has begun on a sequel to the history of “Ilovaysk 2014. Battalion “Donbass”. The second film is an action under the conditional name “Ilovaysk 2014. Biscut” – will tell the fate of captured Ukrainian soldiers after the “green corridor”.

This was told at a press conference in UKRINFORM, the General producer, writer, Director and performer starring in the film Taras Kostaschuk, the Agency reports.

“We will show all the cruelty, all the hopelessness of the people in captivity. Will episode of the exchange, but we’ll show you how to cook this exchange that preceded it, how it was difficult as it was hard to find “stuff” to share… And will be the story of our people-patriots on foreign soil. Part of the action film will take place in Donetsk, in territory controlled by Ukrainian authorities”, – said Kostenchuk.

He noted that the shooting of the film will start in April, and its premiere is scheduled for October 2020.

Kostenchuk stressed that it is planned to make a film which will be massive, so it will not be as difficult to understand as the first.

“If the first film is a war drama, the film is a Requiem, which is deliberately filmed as a tribute to the victims, the second is military action. I want to tighten a Patriotic film not only adults, conscious Ukrainians, but also young people, teenagers who watch a film and see something important for you. It is, relatively speaking, “Saving private Ryan”, where the war is, but with a happy ending and the viewer is satisfied,” – said the Director.

According to him, already approved by the all the locations, mostly Kiev and the region. The film to be the operator of Alexander Excavation. Almost fully approved by the cast. This is Rimma zyubina, Sergey Zelik, who played in the movie, agreed to star Irma Vitovskaya and Natalia Vasko.

“All the Actresses to play the wives of fighters. I need to show the role of these fantastic women soldiers of the battalion, which even six months before did not know what the army, and have passed the war and was captured,” said Kostenuk.

He also said that next week will be casting among the men and in the second story will be less than in the first.

“We will get them about two dozen, because there will be no war as such – there will be events associated with the exchange and with the actions in the occupied territories. We have checkpoints, there are military clashes, and in all of these scenes will involve veterans,” – said the Director.

As for the money, as said Kostenchuk, to the state for financial support they didn’t.

“Some money is already there. I have my own money. And we have people who are willing to help with this project. My friends and patriots, who first helped with money,” he said.

As an added Rimma zyubina, in addition to military history, the film will be still and peaceful life, although it was a little.

“I’ll play the wife of the protagonist, whose role will be fulfilled by Taras Kostaschuk. And this is also interesting because it has different stories… Goes to the front one person, and returned the other. And no psychologist can help. And I don’t even know who is suffering more, her or him,” said the actress.

As noted, the music will work Yuriy Zdorenko, known for the song “don’t die” to the first film.

“Yuri has already written the final song. This is a fantastic song. Together we wrote to her word. His main job will begin when the video,” he said Kostenchuk.

As reported, the military drama “Ilovaysk 2014. Battalion “Donbass” directed by Ivan Timchenko was released in September 2019. She was removed based on real events with the participation of their members. In the center of the tape, the commander of the assault team of the volunteer battalion “Donbass” with the Callsign of “Besot” Taras Kostaschuk – author and General producer of the film played himself.