A treasure hunter with a metal detector found in the English village of Occold, County of Suffolk, 20 years had lain in the ground a wedding ring and returned it to the owners. About it reports UPI.

50-year-old Tyrone Holman was examined with a metal detector owned by the family of a hull possession of the Church farm. The British found in the land of wedding ring with the inscription: “love, Christian”.

Holman gave the find to farmer Chris hull. Due to the unusual spelling of the name “Christian” hull understood that the ring may have belonged to former neighbors who moved to the village Gooderstone, Norfolk.

The farmer by e-mail contacted the 72-year-old Christiane the city’s must-see and asked, does her anything engraved on the ring date — 9 September 1967. The woman replied that it was the date of her wedding with her husband, 75-year-old John, who lost his wedding ring in 2000.

“We are very upset, but eventually resigned and could not imagine that it will be back,” said the city’s must-see.