Belarus Extraliga: Yunost Minsk vs Shakhtar Soligorsk live streaming free

Yunost Minsk vs Shakhtar Soligorsk. Prediction for the match of Extra League (March 27, 2020)

Within the framework of the Extra League Championship, on March 27 the first meeting of the final between Minsk “Youth” and Soligorsk “Shakhtar” will take place, and you will learn how it will end from our forecast.

Yunost Minsk

“Youth” easily dealt with Dynamo in the last round and in aggregate lost only one match for the entire series. After the defeat, the team first won away with a score of 2: 1, and already on their ice defeated the opponent, scoring six unanswered goals.

Thus, the Minskers received a long break and rest, which should help them catch their breath and prepare for the final series. Do not forget that in the regular season the club was considered the best in the game in defense and in general missed only 43 goals.

Shakhtar Soligorsk

Shakhtar might not have reached the finals at all, since it had an equal score in the series with Neman, and everything was decided in the last match. The Soligorskians took him away and after the defeat with a score of 1: 2 (OT) they got Victoria, scoring just one puck – 1: 0.

The author of the only and winning goal was Ilya Kambovich, who designed it in the majority. We note that in three consecutive meetings, the “miners” did not miss more than once.

Statistics

Yunost has won the last three matches against Shakhtar.

Minskers won the previous meeting with a score of 6: 0.

Forecast

“Yunost”, in our opinion, is the favorite of the upcoming match. Minskers had a great semi-final series against Dynamo and got a long break, which gave them the opportunity to better prepare and fully recover for the decisive series. Shakhtar, moreover, lost the last three matches against Yunost.

Our bet is the victory of Yunost for 1.74 in BC 1xBet.