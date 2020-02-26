Belarus topped the list of countries in terms of alcohol consumption, – WPR

Organization World Population Review has made a rating of countries by the number of annual alcohol consumption. This was topped by Belarus, with consumption of 14.4 litres of pure alcohol per capita. This is the official website of the organization.

Most countries, dozens of “drinking” is in Europe. Their list is as follows:

Belarus (14,4 liters per capita); Lithuania (12.9 liters per capita); Grenada (11,9 litres per capita); Czech Republic (11.8 litres per capita); France (11.8 litres per capita); Russia (11.5 liters per capita); Ireland (11.4 liters per capita); Luxembourg (11.4 liters per capita); Slovakia (11.4 liters per capita); Germany (11,3 liters per capita).

It is noted that 1.75 liter of vodka is about 300 ml of pure alcohol, which was taken into account in the statistics. That is an average of one person in Belarus drinks about 48 bottles in a year.

At the same time, the Ministry of health of Belarus denies these figures, and the government has imposed restrictions on the manufacture, sale and advertising of alcohol.