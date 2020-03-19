Belarusian Extraleague: Shakhter Soligorsk vs Torpedo Belaz Live Stream

Shakhter Soligorsk vs Torpedo Belaz. Forecast for the match of the (March 19, 2020)

On March 19, Shakhter Soligorsk receives at the Torpedo-BelAZ stadium as part of the Belarusian Championship, read our forecast version. The home team has never lost in their last face-to-face meetings. Will guests be able to show a master class and defeat an opponent?

Shakhter SG

Shakhtar finished well last year, where it ended up in third place with 65 points in the standings. The team had a great off-season, she played nine friendlies and lost only two of them. This year the club played in the Super Bowl, where, unfortunately, it lost 0: 2 Dynamo. Over the past five matches, the Pitmen managed to win three victories and be defeated twice.

Moles distinguished themselves in the games against Riteraya (4: 0) and against their current rival Torpedo-BelAZ (1: 0; 2: 0). In winter, Alexander Gutor came .

Torpedo B

“Torpedo-BelAZ” last year managed to take the sixth place in the league, which kept their residence in the Higher League. Off-season for the club was not the best way. He played nine games – he won two of them, tied two and lost the remaining five. The team was able to excel in the matches against Termalitsa (3: 2) and Shagadam (2: 1).

Automobile manufacturers acquired Vitaly Ustinov.

Statistics

Shakhtar wins in-person meetings four times in a row.

Torpedo-BelAZ has not been able to win for four games.

Shakhtar have never missed over five home games.

Forecast

The hosts are in great shape and the guests have to work to snatch at least a draw. Shakhter play at home, and he is pretty good at playing in his native environment. “Torpedo-BelAZ” misses a lot on the road, and now the team is not in shape. We are waiting for victory from the Soligorsk people.

