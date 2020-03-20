Belarusian Premier League: Dinamo Minsk vs Ruh Brest Live Stream

Dynamo Minsk vs Ruh Brest. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (March 20, 2020)

In the starting round of the championship of Belarus on March 20, Dynamo Minsk will receive the Ruh Brest – we made a forecast for this meeting.

For Minsk Dynamo, the past championship, judging by the club’s ambitions, did not work out. “White-blue” finished in the end only on the fourth line, failing the finish line. Over the last nine rounds, the metropolitan team pleased the fans with just one victory, losing in two final matches to Dynamo Brest (1: 3) and BATE (0: 3).

The Minsk team lost the same BATE to both cup matches at the start of the current season – 1: 2 at home and 2: 3 away.

In the preseason preparation Dynamo was not pleased with the results either. In eight goods only one victory.

Ruh Brest

The team from Brest quickly ended up in the Premier League of Belarusian football. The team was originally created as a Dynamo farm club in 2016. The key figure here was head coach Andrei Zygmantovich. It was under his leadership that the team won the championship in the second league in 2018, and last season finished third in the first division and won the playoffs. However, the mentor was fired and Alexander Sednev was invited in his place.

The club markedly strengthened the composition of the players from the Brest Dynamo.

Statistics

Last season , Rukh did not lose a single match away.

Dynamo Minsk won only one of the last nine matches in the championship.

In the framework of the championship, in 8 out of the last 10 home matches Dynamo played a prediction “both will score”.

Forecast

” Dynamo” is the favorite in the match. The team really has great experience performing at a high level, and often plays in the international arena. At the same time, there are problems in the defense, as the cup matches with BATE have shown. At the same time, “Ruhu” does not occupy motivation. We believe that both teams will be able to distinguish themselves.

