Belarusian Premier League: Ruh Brest vs Energetik-BGU live streaming free

Ruh vs Energetik-BGU. Forecast for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 27, 2020)

Rukh will receive Energetik-BGU on March 27th – in the forecast we have chosen the best bet for this match. How will the teams play at the beginning of the season?

Ruh Brest

Rukh is in good shape. The club had a great offseason. The hosts of six matches won exactly half in the matches with KhIVK (2: 1), Obolon (2: 0), Ventspils (1: 0). The first round in the championship went well, victory in the confrontation with Minsk Dynamo 1-0.

The author of the winning goal was Kovtun.

Energetik-BGU

Energetik-BSU was able to maintain a residence in the Premier League, ending the season in 12th place in the standings. In four friendly games, “energy” lost only in one, in a match against “Smorgon” with a minimum gap. The result of the first official game of the season was a victory over one of the strongest teams in the BATE league (3: 1).

Only Yakhshiboev, who came to the team , designed a double.

Statistics

Ruh wins three games in a row.

“Energetik-BGU” in the offseason lost only once.

Energetik-BGU scored at least two goals in the last four games.

Forecast

Today clubs converge with a small difference in class. Guests have shown excellent shape in recent matches. “Ruh” plays on its territory, and therefore it has the same chance of winning. We believe that in a duel, teams for two will score at least three goals, yet they demonstrate very funny football.

Our forecast is a total of more than 3 goals for 2.29 in 1xBet.