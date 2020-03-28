Belarusian Premier League: Slutsk vs Dinamo Brest Live Stream

Slutsk vs Dynamo Brest: forecast (cf. 2.30) for the match of the championship of Belarus (March 28, 2020)

“Slutsk” – “Dinamo” Brest: another sensation?

Dynamo sensationally lost points in the first round, but whether Slutsk will be able to create another sensation on March 28, we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Slutsk

“Slutsk” coped with the tasks set last season – the “white and blue” retained a residence permit in the Premier League, finishing in 11th place. Despite all the rumors about problems with financing, Vitaly Pavlov’s team managed to enter the new season loudly – in their field Slutsk beat 3–1 Slavia Mozyr, thus moving to second place in the table.

Dinamo Br

“Dynamo” last season was great – “Southerners” fully lived up to the fans’ forecasts, winning gold medals. In the Super Bowl of Belarus, the team of Sergey Kovalchuk also achieved success, beating Shakhtar 2-1 from Salihorsk 2-0. However, in the opening match of the championship Dynamo painted a 1-1 draw with Smolevichi, failing to rise above eighth place in the table.

Statistics

In none of the last six matches, Slutsk beat Dinamo – five defeats and a draw

In three of the last five home matches, “Slutsk” did not score

In 15 away matches of last season, Dinamo did not suffer a single defeat – 12 wins and three draws, having conceded with only 10 goals

Forecast

“Slutsk” in the first round beat Slavia Mozyr 3-1, but it hardly makes sense to overestimate this achievement – all their goals were scored from the penalty spot, without having realized yet another 11-meter hit, and the opponent from the 70th minute he played in the minority. Dinamo has a very serious advantage in the class, the guests will obviously have the advantage and take their three points, not allowing the opponent to be active at their gates.

We believe that the owners have nothing to rely on. The forecast is a dry victory for Dynamo . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.30