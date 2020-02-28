Belching black smoke: in the centre of Paris broke out a massive fire (photos, video)

On Friday, February 28, in Paris there was a fire in the area of Gare de Lyon. According to the preliminary findings of the police, we are talking about arson, which could make the migrants from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Thus they protested against the performance in France of the singer of the Fully Ipupa, which openly supports the incumbent President of Congo Felix tshisekedi, following his. In Paris, home to a large community of Congolese, mainly in opposition to tshisekedi, following his.

Ils empêchent les #les pompiers déteindre #incendie #GareDeLyon #casseur @Qofficiel pic.twitter.com/BIF4toqWFK — joel belafa (@jbelafa) February 28, 2020

According to eyewitnesses, at first the flames engulfed motorcycles and bicycles, standing near the station. Then burned the building Gare de Lyon, which serves for the year an average of 90 million passengers. Militiamen were forced to evacuate the station of all people, but a group of unknown persons tried to prevent firefighters to approach the fire.

Smoke and flames were visible from afar. Information on casualties yet. It is reported that the fire affected mainly the movement of trains.

We will remind, in the beginning of the year in Paris held a large-scale protest against the pension reform. The President of the France Emmanuel Macron and his wife had to flee from protesters fleeing.

