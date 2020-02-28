Belgian First Division A: Sint-Truiden vs Mechelen, live stream, preview, prediction

Sint-Truiden – Mechelen. Forecast (kf. 2.75) for the match of the championship of Belgium (February 28, 2020)

The 28th round of the Jupilean League opens the match, which will be held on February 28, and our forecast is for the duel of St. Troeden and Mechelen. Will guests be able to get into the top eight of the tournament? – the answer is in this material.

Sint Truiden

The Royal Club has already solved the tournament tasks this season and ahead of schedule selected in the group of the Europa League, providing its fans Jupile League for the next year. Over 27 rounds, St. Troyden earned nine wins and five worlds, gaining 32 points, but in the last four rounds suffered three defeats.

On Sunday, the ” canaries ” on the road defeatedly defeated the “Ghent” (1: 4).

In today’s match , Nazarov , Vincennes , de Petter and Schmidt will not be able to take part .

Mechelen

The freshman of the major league scored 12 wins and four world wins in 27 rounds, with absolutely equal goals – 42 by 42. After a series of defeats, Mechelen won two games in a row – against Anderlecht (2-0) and Vasland-Beveren (4: 0), which brought “ yellow-red ” 40 points, and this is only one less than the sixth “Genk”.

In today’s game , Limoni , Tulin and Engwall will not be able to take part .

Statistics

St Troeden have won 3 of their last 4 home matches

St Troeden Win Four Last Home Match

Mechelen lost 4 of their last 5 away matches

The last full-time duel ended with the away victory of St. Troyden (2: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this game, but the hosts have little motivation. ” Mechelen ” has not lost the chance to get into the playoffs, but it is necessary to win, and additional stimulus will be a desire to avenge a disappointing home defeat in the first round.

Teams play open football, what we offer and to do ombinirovannuyu rate.

Our prediction is that Mechelen will not lose + the total is greater (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Leon with a coefficient of 2.75